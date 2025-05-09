Texas lands a commitment from four-star CB Hayward Howard Jr.

"The Texas coaching staff made a huge impression on me this spring. They didn’t waste time — they showed belief in my abilities and made it clear that I fit into their vision," Howard told Rivals . "That level of confidence, support, and connection made me feel ready to pull the trigger. I’m not just choosing a school, I’m choosing a culture and a program that sees my value."

Texas edged out LSU, Florida State, and Miami for Rivals' No. 33-rated CB out of The Boot -- and has been trending up with Howard since his first visit out to the Forty Acres in April.

The four-star cornerback gave a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns on Friday as the spring winds down.

Texas came on strong with 2026 cornerback Hayward Howard Jr. -- and made a last impression.

First-year Longhorns cornerbacks coach Mark Orphy wasted no time extending an offer to the 6-foot-2, 180-pound CB from New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr shortly after taking the job at Texas.

Howard was on campus in April for Longhorn City Limits getting a closer look at the Longhorns -- as perennial championship contenders with a winning culture that he's accustomed to.

"Everything is bigger in Texas — and that includes expectations, energy, and opportunity," he detailed. "What stood out to me most is how their practices remind me of home. The intensity, the structure, the pace — it felt a lot like Edna Karr, and that made me feel like I already belonged."

"My visit to Austin opened my eyes to how much Texas invests in their players — from the top-tier facilities to the relationships the coaches build with each athlete," Howard continued. "Talking to Coach Sarkisian was real. He spoke about growth, not just as a player, but as a man. That hit home.I also loved seeing so many Louisiana natives on the staff and team — it reminded me that my roots still matter."

Texas has ample players, coaches, and staff members with ties to Louisiana.

Longhorns GM Brandon Harris is from The Boot. So is Texas' starting QB Arch Manning and safety Derek Williams.

Similarly, Howard found his fit in Austin.

"I’m choosing Texas because they’re about development, family, and doing it big," he said. "I’m ready to be a Longhorn because they see my potential, and I see a future in Burnt Orange."