Rivals.com - Texas DT Ikechukwu Iwunnah commits to Colorado

THE SITUATION

After considering several of his top options near and far away from home, Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial defensive tackle Ikechukwu Iwunnah has his decision made. Iwunnah committed to Colorado after a strong push from Buffs defensive line coach Chris Wilson, who made a sizable impression on the 6-foot-4, 290-pounder from the Dallas area. Colorado edged out Texas and Baylor for Iwunnah's commitment. Colorado has a strong history of recruiting talent in the Lone Star State, and in particular, the Metroplex. The Buffs also inked Jackson Anderson, Ryan Williams and Trevor Woods from Texas in the 2021 cycle. Iwunnah is the third interior lineman for Colorado and the sixth defensive linemen overall for Colorado, which is sitting with a top-50 class nationally on Rivals.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"It was an easy choice for me and my family. It was one of three schools I wanted to go to and I loved the communication with the coaches over there. When I checked it out, it was a beautiful school over there. They have a great program for engineering, which is what I want to do in my life." "My family might have wanted me to be closer, but they loved the opportunities that Colorado has for me. They loved the opportunities there and they cared about how I felt and support everything I do." "We had been talking and five months ago, we hit it off. Coach (Chris) Wilson gave me advice that I appreciated and it was good for me. Coach Wilson played a big role. He's a funny dude .. I'm not gonna lie .. and he gets straight to the point. He knows where I want to be and can help me reach my potential there." "I know I'll fit in with football, but I'm excited about the engineering. The coaches there .. they're amazing. There's no drama and I can see myself being the best man I can be out there."

RIVALS REACTION

Iwunnah was the Texas District 10-6A Sophomore of the Year in 2018 and was an All-District selection at defensive tackle as a junior last season. As a senior, Iwunnah pieced together his best campaign yet, showcasing his first-step quickness, power and agility from the middle of Lakeview Centennial's defensive line throughout the fall. Iwunnah is a two-sport athlete that also participates in track and field. He has a broad frame (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) with raw power and excellent bend for his size. He moves around the defensive line and sees snaps on the interior and on the edge with good closing speed. He plays with momentum and brings a wealth of athleticism to the position despite tipping the scales at almost 300 pounds. Iwunnah has violent hands and battles well with them in the trenches. He's adept at absorbing blockers -- sometimes double- and even triple-teams -- and shedding them to race to the ball-carriers. He plays with a high motor and intensity and has a deceptively long reach to corral ball-carriers.