Texas A&M stays hot with a commitment from four-star OT Avery Morcho

Texas A&M has another blue-chipper on board.

Avery Morcho declared for the Aggies on Wednesday -- electing to stay in-state and play for Mike Elko, Adam Cushing and Texas A&M.

The Aggies edged out in-state foes like SMU and TCU for the Rivals four-star offensive tackle.

"A&M can develop me into that high first-round draft pick at offensive tackle," Morcho told Rivals on his decision to commit to the Aggies.