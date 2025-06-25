Texas A&M stays hot with a commitment from four-star OT Avery Morcho

Texas A&M has another blue-chipper on board.
Avery Morcho declared for the Aggies on Wednesday -- electing to stay in-state and play for Mike Elko, Adam Cushing and Texas A&M.
The Aggies edged out in-state foes like SMU and TCU for the Rivals four-star offensive tackle.
"A&M can develop me into that high first-round draft pick at offensive tackle," Morcho told Rivals on his decision to commit to the Aggies.
Morcho was on campus three times this off-season, including a visit back in the spring with his mother that started to push the Aggies up his list of contenders.
The four-star OT returned on June 13 weekend for his official visit and have been trending with the in-state target ever since.
"They made me feel like a top priority," said Morcho, a top-30 OT in the 2026 class out of Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point High School outside of Houston.
"My parents and I spent a lot of time with Coach Cushing , which was good to get to know him more," Morcho contintinued. "I feel like he’s one of the smartest coaches that I’ve been around and he can definitely develop me into an NFL tackle in the future."