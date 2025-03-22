Texas A&M Aggies win out for four-star RB Jonathan Hatton Jr.

"The most important thing to me is family. My parents have been going to my games since I was 9 years old; they don't wanna change that now that I'm going to college," Hatton told Rivals . "Because it was a priority for me, Texas A&M made sure that everything was right for them."

After returning earlier this spring, Hatton's mind was made up. Texas A&M checked off the biggest box on his list.

Four-star RB Jonathan Hatton Jr. committed to the Aggies over Oklahoma, where the back was verbally committed for more than a year as an underclassman. Texas A&M came on strong with Rivals' No. 6-rated RB this time last year -- and has hosted the bull-dozing back on several occasions since.

Texas A&M 's push toward a top-ranked recruiting haul in 2026 was strengthened on Saturday as the Aggies secured a commitment from one of the nation's best running backs from inside the state.

The four-star RB made a string of visits to College Station last fall -- while committed to Oklahoma --- and was back on campus in January for junior day.

Hatton has quickly ascended up the Aggies' board at RB along the way.

"They started to pick things up heavy with me last off-season, last March, and we've been talking for about a year now," he started. "Our connections have been getting stronger and stronger. The same with the coaches -- they're great to talk to, to talk ball with, to be around ... They're great people."

Leading the way was Troop Taylor, the Aggies' running backs coach. Mike Elko and offensive coordinator Collin Klein also lent a hand in this courtship.

"The whole coaching staff is great. Coach Troop, Coach Elko, Coach Klein -- those are great guys and great coaches," Hatton said. "I fit in great over there. It's a great program. When we went up to the games in-season and watched Coach Klein's offense -- it's something different."

"I fit in well in that offense," he added in.

The Aggies have been trending in the right direction with the four-star back since the tail end of his junior season. They fended off a late run from Oklahoma -- again -- ahead of Saturday's commitment.

"When I reopened my recruitment, I realized I was missing out on a bunch of things," Hatton said. "One reason I decommitted was to make sure I was going to put myself in the best position -- where I'm going to get the best opportunities at."

"Texas A&M is definitely a program that's elevated," he continued. "There's no other direction for them but up. Their first year with Coach Elko they had a great season. With that program and those coaches, it's only going up from here."