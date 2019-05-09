Class of 2022 Tennessee defensive back Tamerius Bell's recruitment got jumpstarted last summer, when Baylor became his first Power Five offer. Since that time, Bell played his first year of varsity football and has been invited by programs around the country to take unofficial visits to campus. He's been everywhere from Alabama to Florida State to Tennessee and is quickly becoming acquainted with campuses and coaches from around the country. Rivals.com caught up with Bell after his most recent trip to Tennessee to get his thoughts on the Vols and the latest on his recruitment.

"Tennessee was one of the best visits I've taken in a while. I really enjoyed it. I was up there with my teammates Tevin Carter and Chris Morris."

On a potential offer from the Vols: "They said they want me to camp this summer and show them what I can do and how I've developed over the past year. They are always joking with me about having a baby face so they want to see me on the field."

On visit experience: "I spent a lot of time with Coach Pruitt and Coach Johnson and they treated us like kings. We had a great time and a lot of good food. We hung out with Jeremy Banks and he told us about how he likes it there."

Thoughts on the coaching staff's first year: "I feel like they have a good chance. I feel like Pruitt is really on them to get better."

Summer camp/visit plans: "Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, Arkansas, Purdue."