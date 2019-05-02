Last offseason, Class of 2022 quarterback Ty Simpson made national headlines when he picked up an offer from Michigan before ever playing in a high school game. A year later, Martin is proving that offer was no fluke as schools continue to join his offer list. One of the programs that jumped in quickly last year was in-state program Tennessee and the Vols continue to recruit Simpson hard. He was recently on campus for the Vols spring game and Rivals.com caught up with him to get his thoughts on the visit.

"It was a fun visit as always. I talked to Coach Pruitt and many of the other coaches. Coach Pruitt was telling me that they need me at Tennessee and they would take my commitment now if I was ready to commit and things like that."

On the crowd and atmosphere: "The crowd is supposed to look like that if you love football. That’s just how it is."

Thoughts on the new offense: "The offense is about to take off in the next couple years under Coach Chaney."

On when he will be back in Knoxville: "I will go back to camp this summer to hang out with Coach Chaney and Coach Pruitt."

On summer visit/camp plans: "I'm going to LSU , Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor and Virginia Tech. That's the plan right now."