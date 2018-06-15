Tennessee offers phenom 2022 in-state QB Ty Simpson
The Latest: When Class of 2022 quarterback Ty Simpson picked up an offer from Michigan earlier this year, he was shocked. To add a Power Five offer before playing in a high school game is a rarity, especially for a quarterback. But in the time since, several other major programs have jumped in with offers as well, including Tennessee earlier this week. As an in-state prospect, adding the Vols was a big offer for Simpson. Rivals.com caught up with Simpson this week to break down what the offer means for his recruitment.
In His Words: "It means a lot knowing Coach Pruitt’s and Coach Helton’s background and being from Tennessee. I think in the next couple of years Tennessee will be a powerhouse in football."
On the campus: "The campus was really nice and a lot of people are involved in it, which makes it feel like home. "
On interacting with the coaches: "I loved all the coaches. They have a lot of things in common with me. They are all coach's sons like me so I know how it goes. They loved working me out. Coach Helton and Coach Pruitt really loved my feet. And told me that I'm on of the best he's seen."
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news