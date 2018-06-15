The Latest: When Class of 2022 quarterback Ty Simpson picked up an offer from Michigan earlier this year, he was shocked. To add a Power Five offer before playing in a high school game is a rarity, especially for a quarterback. But in the time since, several other major programs have jumped in with offers as well, including Tennessee earlier this week. As an in-state prospect, adding the Vols was a big offer for Simpson. Rivals.com caught up with Simpson this week to break down what the offer means for his recruitment.

In His Words: "It means a lot knowing Coach Pruitt’s and Coach Helton’s background and being from Tennessee. I think in the next couple of years Tennessee will be a powerhouse in football."

On the campus: "The campus was really nice and a lot of people are involved in it, which makes it feel like home. "

On interacting with the coaches: "I loved all the coaches. They have a lot of things in common with me. They are all coach's sons like me so I know how it goes. They loved working me out. Coach Helton and Coach Pruitt really loved my feet. And told me that I'm on of the best he's seen."