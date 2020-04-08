"Tennessee has made me feel like a priority and like I am wanted. They have told me I am their No. 1 guy and they are different," said Nixon.

Nixon has been repping that Power T and the Tennessee orange all over social media lately, and he was not shy talking up the Vols in his latest interview with Rivals.com.

Does Julian Nixon have his mind made up? Is he close to making a decision? Recruiting fans, especially those that love the Tennessee Vols have been wondering that a lot lately.

Nixon grew up a huge Auburn fan, and many felt he would end up on the Plains when all was said and done, but it is looking like he could be wearing another type of orange.

"I am an Auburn fan, and I always will be a fan, but it is Tennessee on top for me. It is how they are recruiting me, the opportunity I have to play there and how they have told me they are saving me a spot.

"We have trust in coach Jeremy Pruitt and the coaches there too. My dad played with coach Pruitt, so they have a strong relationship and I have been talking to him and coach Tee Martin a lot.

"Tennessee is recruiting me the hardest, I feel I could be the missing piece for them and they would love for me to commit."

Has a decision already been made? Could a public commitment be nearing?

"I was planning to visit Tennessee, LSU and Ohio State this spring, but with everything going on now, I don't think I will be able to take visits for a while. I feel like I am getting close to a commitment and I think it could come this spring.

"Tennessee is the school for me right now. I am already talking to other guys about Tennessee, so I feel really good about them.

"I would say Tennessee is ahead by a lot right now."

Nixon is talking to Martin daily and Pruitt multiple times a week. He said no other school is recruiting him near to the level Tennessee has been recently and the Vols are the clear favorite at this time.