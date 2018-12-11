The Latest: The annual coaching carousel in college football hasn't stopped spinning, with several FBS jobs still unfilled. Of course, the rapid turnover among schools has left some prospects unsure of how things will shake out, even with the Early Signing Period right around the corner. One of those prospects is Temple quarterback commit Kennique Bonner-Steward, who has been pledged to the Owls since the summer. Bonner-Steward has planned to enroll early at the school at Temple, but the recent departure of coach Geoff Collins to Georgia Tech has slightly muddied the waters. Rivals.com caught up with Bonner-Steward at the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas to talk about his plans, as well as recent interest from Miami and Georgia Tech.

In His Words: "I'm still committed to Temple. So far everything is still the same. I just went there for an official visit. Hopefully the special teams coach, [interim head coach Ed Foley], gets the job. As of right now, it was kind of hard situation because Signing Day is in a few days and I was going to sign early. But with Coach Collins leaving that kind of threw a monkey wrench into my situation, so I don't know what me and my family are going to do with Signing Day yet. I'll probably wait and see. I plan to enroll early. I'll probably sign an aid agreement in January."

On Coach Collins and Georgia Tech: "I have talked to him. He told me he would get back with me on Monday, next Monday. I don't know if he's going to offer me at Georgia Tech or not. With the bond we have, I wouldn't be surprised if he offered me so I just have to wait and see and he told me he would get back to me."

On Miami interest: "It's kind of been a distance situation. They like me, they came to see me the other day at school last Friday. They like my tape. I'm just waiting to hear back from them and what they think and if they will offer."

On lack of time to take officials and the thought of enrolling at a school without visiting: "It depends on which school it is. Maybe if it was Georgia Tech I would do something like that but that's about it probably. That's probably the only school I would do that with."

On plans if no new offers come in: "The plan is to stick with Temple if everything stays the same. Hopefully Coach Foley gets the job and we are supposed to find out soon."