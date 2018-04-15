Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central’s Max Duggan has been at the center of the arms race in the Midwest’s 2019 class since very early in the process. On Sunday, the four-star quarterback announced his college selection following a string of recent college visits.

THE LATEST

TCU head coach Gary Patterson does not spend a lot of time recruiting the Midwest, but in Duggan he found a quarterback who can run his system. The last couple months have seen Duggan land big, new offers and take several recruiting visits around the country. Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon were among the most recent offers, with trips to Minnesota, TCU, Notre Dame and Ohio State taking place since the start of March. It was clear the end of Duggan's recruitment was nearing as spring began, and the timing of the decision does not surprise. That he is taking his talents to the state of Texas may surprise after he was the top target for several Midwest-based schools, but the Horned Frogs had generated significant buzz in this recruitment since a late March visit., his first to the school in the recruiting process.

IN HIS WORDS

"The staff down there is unbelievable. (I) got along great with them and felt like it would be a great mesh together. (The) academics are awesome and I love the small family-community feel down there. And football-wise loved Coach (Sonny) Cumbie the way he teaches and coaches and Coach Patterson. (TCU) felt like the right place for me."

RIVALS’ REACTION

The quarterback position nationally is weak compared to recent classes, making a prospect like Duggan even that more heavily-coveted. His style of play is reminiscent of four-star Casey Thompson, who signed with Texas in the 2018 class. Both are on the shorter side for the quarterback position, but compensate by playing the game with moxie and a natural feel for the position. Like Thompson, Duggan throws a beautiful ball, has textbook mechanics and can use his feet to escape trouble or extend the play. The son of a coach, Duggan has that field general element to his game and will give TCU an option under center who may be ready to see the field as early as his freshman season.