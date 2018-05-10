Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites. MORE: Spring football stars in the SEC



CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

THE STORYLINE

Florida could be emerging as the team to beat for five-star running back Trey Sanders and one big reason is because of a junior college linebacker that committed to the Gators in March and will join the team as a preferred walk-on this summer.

That player just happens to be Sanders’ brother, Umstead, who played at Raymond (Miss.) Hinds C.C. and could be a big piece in the five-star running back’s final decision although many other programs are giving chase to Sanders, who had been committed early to Alabama. The Sanders brothers have made it no secret in recent interviews that playing together in college is a big deal to them and that could be a possibility in Gainesville. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy star seems to love first-year coach Dan Mullen and his staff along with the idea of joining forces with his older brother in The Swamp. Other powerhouse programs are not giving up. Rated as the second-best running back in the class, Sanders remains wide open after his de-commitment from the Crimson Tide. Georgia, Miami, Florida State, Alabama and others are still aggressively recruiting him. Will taking Umstead Sanders pay off by landing one of the best running backs in this class or can the five-star running back turn down playing with his brother at Florida? MORE: Florida's 2019 recruiting class

FIRST TAKE: COREY BENDER, GATORSTERRITORY.COM

“Regarding Sanders' recruitment, you simply can't overlook the importance of the Gators recently signing his older brother, Umstead Sanders, from the junior college ranks. The five-star prospect has been to Gainesville multiple times over the past couple of months, including for the Orange and Blue Game.

"I don't expect Sanders to make a decision for several months, but the two brothers had always envisioned playing college football together and Florida is the school that can make that happen. It's early in Sanders' recruitment, but the Gators have to be liking their chances early on.”

MORE: Class of 2019 running back rankings

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM