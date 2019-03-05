Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

Demarkcus Bowman is not the highest-rated running back ever out of Florida,. but he is the first No. 1 overall running back in the state since Trent Richardson, so his recruitment is going to be closely watched in the coming months.

Especially since such power programs are involved.

The Lakeland, Fla., standout rushed for 2,422 yards and 36 touchdowns on 205 carries in his junior season. He has Florida, Clemson and Georgia as the frontrunners and the top two of the Gators and Tigers could be flipped depending on who's talking.

Florida landed three of his Lakeland teammates last recruiting cycle and that could help the Gators. But the five-star running back has always had serious interest in Clemson as well, so that offer could be big moving forward.

Ranked behind only Zachary Evans and Kendall Milton nationally at the running back spot, Bowman is an outstanding prospect who currently holds the edge over five-star CB Fred Davis, four-star athlete Avantae Williams and four-star receiver Leonard Manuel in the state rankings.



Can coach Dan Mullen and the Gators keep loading up with Lakeland prospects or is Clemson too much of a national power to turn down for Bowman as he works through his recruitment?

RELATED: Class of 2020 RB rankings | State of Florida rankings