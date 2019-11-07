Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Antonio Doyle is a four-star linebacker and one of the top prospects in the state of Missouri. He was committed to Missouri for a couple months but decided to reopen his recruitment.

And in recent days, the St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North standout released a top three of Missouri, Texas A&M and Illinois. The Tigers remain in the running and so do the Illini, but A&M seems to have taken a big leap in his recruitment and could be tough to beat.

The purge of top Missouri talent has long been an issue and it still looks to be that way as the top two players in the state – five-star WR Jordan Johnson and four-star ATH Mookie Cooper – are committed to Notre Dame and Ohio State, respectively.

Four-star running back Reggie Love, the third-ranked player in Missouri, is pledged to Illinois. And then there is Doyle, who had already been committed to the Tigers.

Can Missouri sway the leaderboard here and get the state’s top linebacker?