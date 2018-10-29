Rivals.com

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Four-star running back John Emery committed to Georgia in July after a visit to Athens. The Bulldogs were considered a top contender but his pledge surprised some close to him because of the timing. Fast forward to last Thursday and the Destrehan, La., standout backed off his pledge to Georgia – as the SEC power has dealt with a surprising rash of decommitments in recent weeks – and reopened his recruitment. His last visit was to LSU for its dominating win over the Bulldogs. LSU has emerged as a serious contender in Emery’s recruitment but according to reports, Alabama and Florida are getting more involved, Texas and USC are of interest and it does not seem like Georgia is going to give up. Emery sounds like someone who wants to take visits and not rush a decision. That means there is a long runway ahead for his recruitment. But in the end, can anybody beat LSU for the four-star running back?

FIRST TAKE: SAM SPIEGELMAN, TIGERDETAILS.COM

“After decommitting from Georgia, expect John Emery Jr. to take a slower, more calculated approach in his recruitment. Emery never intended on something like this occurring, so now he will be sure to only make critical visits until Feb. 6, his new targeted decision date. LSU has made up tremendous ground in recent weeks since hosting Emery for the win over Georgia, and there’s a sense that right now, coach Ed Orgeron’s team is doing everything well. Alabama and Florida are also in the mix for official visits. So are Texas and Southern Cal. LSU will have a chance to host Emery and his family to further sell the elite tailback on an opportunity to be an impact freshman in Baton Rouge, and solidify its chances for a signing day commitment.”

