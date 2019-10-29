Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Everything is going right for LSU on the field and in recruiting as the Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the new Associated Press poll and in the team recruiting rankings after a few great days.

Five-star Arik Gilbert surprised a lot of people when the tight end picked LSU over Alabama and others. Then over the weekend, the Tigers landed commitments from four-star DB Malcolm Greene and flipped four-star LB B.J. Ojulari from Tennessee.

For the Auburn game, LSU had a bunch of elite recruits on campus with one being five-star defensive end Jordan Burch from Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School.

Throughout his recruitment, the feeling around Burch was that Clemson was the team to beat with Georgia also being a strong possibility. Alabama, South Carolina and others are also seriously involved but figuring out Burch’s plans are difficult because he doesn’t do many interviews.

Burch, ranked fourth nationally in the 2020 class, apparently had a great time at LSU. He had extensive talks with committed players and with coach Ed Orgeron. By every measure, the Tigers have made a serious play for Burch.

Can LSU land Burch, too, or will the five-star standout stay closer to home with Clemson being the most likely destination?