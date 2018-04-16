THE STORYLINE

Michigan received phenomenal news in August when five-star defensive end Christopher Hinton committed to the Wolverines over Georgia and others. He’s a 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect who could thrive in Ann Arbor. And he has a brother in the 2020 class, Myles Hinton, who is a five-star offensive tackle and is already 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds. Myles Hinton has all the Southeast powers such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and others already after him. Michigan has done a nice job recruiting the Southeast, especially in Georgia, and the Wolverines landed five-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon in their 2017 class, among others. Will the Hinton brothers, who play at Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian, play together in college ... at Michigan?

Myles Hinton Chad Simmons

FIRST TAKE: CHAD SIMMONS, RIVALS.COM SOUTHEAST RECRUITING ANALYST

“I would definitely give Michigan the edge here. The Hinton family is extremely close, and the mother and father are Big Ten alums, and Christopher is committed to the Wolverines, so there are many reasons for Jim Harbaugh and the Go Blue Nation to be optimistic. The one school that could compete with Michigan at this time is Stanford, so that is the one to watch. But Michigan is in a good spot to land not one, but two Hintons. If the Wolverines can pull this off, it would be huge. Harbaugh would get back-to-back five-stars out of Georgia, and he would be getting two players who could contribute very early in their careers. I don't expect Myles to make his decision as early as Christopher did, however, so we may have to wait another year or more to find out if this actually happens.”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM NATIONAL RECRUITING DIRECTOR