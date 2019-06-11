CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Mookie Cooper (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.



THE STORYLINE

Mookie Cooper is one of the top athletes in the 2020 class, a thrilling player who will probably shine at receiver in college and he’s just taken a huge step in his recruitment. The St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic standout has narrowed his list to five finalists with Miami, Ohio State, USC, Illinois and Texas making it. Cooper had been committed to the Longhorns for a short time earlier in his recruitment, but he backed off that pledge shortly after a trip to Illinois. He is starting to schedule official visits and could wait to see how this season plays out for all the teams involved before he makes another decision. The four-star athlete has a lot of important connections at Illinois, but the Illini have gone 9-27 in coach Lovie Smith’s three seasons. Illinois has been recruiting much better recently and that could help with Cooper if the Big Ten team could show signs of improvement this season. But there are four other national and historic powers on his list. Do the Illini have the edge in his recruitment or will someone of Cooper’s caliber head to a program that is more of a national contender?

FIRST TAKE: Doug Bucshon, OrangeAndBlueNews.com

“Illinois has a good shot to land Cooper largely because of a strong connection to St. Louis Trinity Catholic. The Illini have been on Cooper from very early in his high school career, and his former coach at Trinity, Cory Patterson, is now on Smith's staff. The Illini also signed two of Cooper's former teammates in Rivals100 athlete Isaiah Williams and three-star linebacker Shammond Cooper, both 2019 signees.

“At first glance, Illinois looks like the odd man out in Cooper’s top five that includes four traditional powers. It’s been a number of years since the Illini made any serious noise in the Big Ten, and the next step is to become relevant.

"Still, the budding pipeline from Trinity to Champaign is a big factor, so Illinois should be in this until the end. Cooper has already been on campus at Illinois numerous times. We expect Cooper to let the process run its course and take all of his visits, though, so how the Illini perform on the field this fall may ultimately play a role in Cooper’s decision. A surprise season and a bowl appearance may be enough to solidify the Illini’s position. Entering his fourth season, it’s time for Smith to put more W's on the board. If he does, better recruiting should follow, with Cooper the top prospect on the Illini board.

“Miami may be the biggest threat. Cooper backed out of an early commitment to Texas, and we rarely see a player re-commit in that situation. You wonder how big of a priority Cooper is for Ohio State, and distance from home could be an issue for USC. If that’s how it plays out, Illinois could end up in a battle with the Hurricanes for Cooper, a kid they have invested a lot of time and energy into recruiting.

"Will Cooper want to blaze his own trail, or follow his teammates to Champaign? Fans will probably have to wait this one out for a while.”

SECOND TAKE: Mike Farrell, Rivals.com