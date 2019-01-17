MORE TAKE TWO: How much will Dan Mullen's Mississippi ties help at Florida?

LSU has signed the No. 1 prospect in the 2019 class as five-star cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr., is already on campus in Baton Rouge and reportedly doing well.

The Tigers are have already turned to the 2020 recruiting class and there’s at least a decent chance that Ed Orgeron and his staff could pull off a feat never accomplished in the Rivals.com era dating back to 2002 - signing the top-ranked prospect in back-to-back recruiting cycles.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star cornerback Elias Ricks, ranked fourth nationally at this point, is already committed to LSU. No. 1 D.J. Uiagaleiei has Clemson and Oregon out in front but LSU is making a push and the Tigers have intrigued the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco recruit. The SEC power is also a major contender for No. 2 overall prospect Zachary Evans from Houston (Texas) North Shore.

It has never happened before but LSU has already locked up Stingley and is going after many of the top-rated prospects in the 2020 class. Can Orgeron and his staff do something Nick Saban, Urban Meyer and other coaches have not been able to pull off by getting back-to-back- No. 1 recruits?