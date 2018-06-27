THE STORYLINE

There are more four-star prospects in the state of Kentucky this recruiting cycle than in any other year in Rivals.com history dating back to 2002 and it’s a state where more talent is coming from every season. In recent years, five-star offensive linemen Jedrick Wills and Landon Young and five-star running back Damien Harris have come from the state and there have been plenty of other talented four- and three-stars as well. This recruiting cycle there are seven four-star prospects from the state, led by Michigan pledge Stephen Herron. Out of those seven, three are committed with Herron, four-star offensive tackle Bryan Hudson (Virginia Tech) and four-star defensive tackle Jacob Lacey (Notre Dame) already off the board. There has not been one team - not even Kentucky or Louisville - that has dominated recruiting the state of Kentucky in recent years, especially as talent has ramped up. Can those local programs take a lion’s share of the talent or will the national and regional powers like Alabama, Ohio State and others be able to dip in there to take the top players?

FIRST TAKE: DAVE LACKFORD, CARDINALSPORTS.COM

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM