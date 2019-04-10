Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

The Lovie Smith era at Illinois has been a struggle through three seasons, with only nine wins and 27 losses during that stretch and just four conference wins. There is little doubt that Smith enters this season in Champaign on the hot seat and if things don’t improve, Illinois could move in a different direction.

But one thing that could help Smith save his job with the Illini is the fact that the program is recruiting at an impressively high level. In the 2019 class, Illinois signed high four-star athlete Isaiah Williams from St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic and four-star athlete Marquez Beason from Duncanville, Tex. Despite a disappointing season with some serious blowout losses, both of those big-timers stuck with the Illini.

And now the 2020 class is off to a fantastic start, especially in recent days as Illinois has landed commitments from three-star offensive lineman Marcus Harper out of Chicago Simeon, followed up by even bigger pledges from four-star RB Reggie Love from St. Louis Trinity Catholic and four-star WR Jadon Thompson from Chicago Marist.

Love is the third-best player in the state of Missouri. Thompson is No. 4 in the Illinois state rankings. And there could be many more elite recruits heading that way.

Illinois is definitely a major contender for four-star athlete Teriyon Cooper, who was once again on campus this past weekend, along with many of the top players in Illinois.

Smith has struggled so far. But recruiting has picked up dramatically and could be really special in 2020. Should he get a lot more time to turn the program around or does Smith need to win now?



