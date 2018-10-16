Take Two: Can Michigan lure Logan Brown away from Wisconsin?
Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.
MORE: Big Ten recruiting rankings | Farrell discusses Big Ten race
THE STORYLINE
Four-star offensive tackle Logan Brown committed to Wisconsin after the Badgers beat Michigan last season and has not shown any signs of wavering in his commitment for nearly a year.
So does anything change for the top prospect in the state of Michigan after the Wolverines lambasted Wisconsin this past weekend? Michigan is showing signs that it could be one of the best teams not only in the Big Ten, but also the country.
Surprisingly, Michigan has not had much success in the last decade landing the top in-state player.
Other than signing five-star receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the 2017 class, the Wolverines have not landed the top player from the state since 2009 with five-star DT William Campbell. During that stretch, Michigan State has had much more success with No. 1 players.
If Michigan keeps winning, could the Wolverines have a shot at flipping Brown?
FIRST TAKE: JOSH HELMHOLDT, MIDWEST RECRUITING ANALYST
“There was early interest between the two parties, but the interest between Brown and Wisconsin was always stronger, even before he committed to the Badgers in November of his junior year. In the end I do not believe Michigan was ever close to as strong for Brown as Wisconsin was.
"Since committing, Brown has been rock-solid with that pledge. When I spoke with him recently about his commitment there again was zero suggestion that he was anything less than 100 percent with the Badgers. Prospects are not swayed by the outcome of one game unless it changes the way they perceive the future of those programs, and I fully expect Wisconsin losing to Michigan does not change things for Brown at all.”
SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, NATIONAL RECRUITING DIRECTOR
“He seems to be the type of kid who doesn’t really like recruiting, sort of had his decision made, his mind made up, and doesn’t want to play that game. I don’t think one game is going to change his mind, especially with Wisconsin’s offensive line tradition and the way it recruits that position. I don’t think one loss is going to determine where he ends up. I think he sticks with Wisconsin.”