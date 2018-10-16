Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

Four-star offensive tackle Logan Brown committed to Wisconsin after the Badgers beat Michigan last season and has not shown any signs of wavering in his commitment for nearly a year.

So does anything change for the top prospect in the state of Michigan after the Wolverines lambasted Wisconsin this past weekend? Michigan is showing signs that it could be one of the best teams not only in the Big Ten, but also the country.

Surprisingly, Michigan has not had much success in the last decade landing the top in-state player.

Other than signing five-star receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the 2017 class, the Wolverines have not landed the top player from the state since 2009 with five-star DT William Campbell. During that stretch, Michigan State has had much more success with No. 1 players.



If Michigan keeps winning, could the Wolverines have a shot at flipping Brown?