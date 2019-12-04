Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

The recruitment of Timothy Smith is getting more interesting in the final stretch before the early signing period.

The four-star defensive tackle from Sebastian (Fla.) Sebastian River is one of the most-coveted prospects in this class even though he’s been committed to Alabama since the summer.

Florida is making every effort possible to flip Smith, who’s rated as the fifth-best defensive tackle in the class and No. 70 overall. And the local prospect is showing tons of interest in the Gators as well.

Whether it’s showing up at summer camp, back on campus recently, having an in-home visit with Florida coaches or scheduling an official visit right before the early signing period, Smith is engaged with the Gators and is responsive to their pursuits.

But Alabama is Alabama and it has a tremendous history of developing elite defensive linemen for the NFL. Plus, he picked the Crimson Tide for many reasons in July and has stayed committed this whole way.

Can Florida flip Smith or will he stick with Alabama as both SEC schools make him a top priority in this class?