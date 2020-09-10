Rivals.com - Sting Factor: J'Marion Gooch flips from Auburn to Tennessee

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

J’Marion Gooch committed to Auburn in April, and it was a big recruiting victory for the Tigers, who went into the state of Tennessee to land a massive offensive tackle.

But over the next few months the 6-foot-8, 340-pound three-star prospect from Seymour (Tenn.) King’s Academy started to rethink his decision.

Was Auburn too far away - especially with Tennessee still recruiting him hard and it being right down the road? At Tennessee, his family would be able to come to Knoxville for games, and he could go home whenever he wanted.

With Auburn, that just would not be possible.

So, on the last day of August, Gooch decided to flip his commitment from Auburn to Tennessee as the Vols ended up winning a big recruiting battle because of location, the tenacity of the coaching staff and the Vols' relentless pursuit of a local prospect.