Rivals.com - Sting Factor: Armoni Goodwin's decommitment from Auburn

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Armoni Goodwin’s decision to decommit from Auburn came as a complete surprise to so many especially since the four-star running back had been committed to the Tigers for so long, he had great relationships there and Auburn had put all its eggs in that basket when it came to recruiting running backs this cycle.

The Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt Trussville standout backed off his pledge though in recent days and now many other big-time programs are getting involved.

LSU looks to be making a serious move in Goodwin’s recruitment but Florida State, Alabama and Georgia could also be in the mix as well. Auburn should also not be counted out since Goodwin had long-standing bonds with so many coaches there that his decommitment came as a shock.

Back on the market, Goodwin could have some time to think through his recruitment again. It’s not expected that he picks a school by the early signing period which means the four-star running back will still have a few months to work through his choices.

That means Auburn could get him locked back into this recruiting class or that LSU or any number of other programs could land his signature.