Clint Cosgrove sits down with 2024 DB Jamir Benjamin to break down his commitment to Stanford. Benjamin discusses his "40 year" decision, a weekend game day visit that sealed the deal, informing head coach David Shaw of his intentions during pre-game warmups and more.

Benjamin is Stanford's first commitment in the 2024 class and would become only the third scholarship recruit from the state of Michigan to sign with the Cardinal during the Rivals recruiting era.