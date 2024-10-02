South Carolina trending for WR Malik Clark

in other news
2026 TE Ian Premer recruiting update
National recruiting analyst Greg Smith gives the latest on 2026 tight end Ian Premer after his latest visit to Kansas.
2026 athlete Jaziel Hart recaps recent Michigan trip, talks upcoming visits
Class of 2026 three-star athlete Jaziel Hart enjoyed a recent trip to Michigan and has a pair of visits upcoming.
How the best 2024 transfer classes are faring so far this season
Alabama transfer Ja'Corey Brooks is Louisville's No. 1 wide receiver.
Florida Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall
Four-star Miami commit Dereon Coleman has taken a big step forward this season.
LSU joins the race for four-star 2027 QB Peyton Houston
More from 2027 4-star QB Peyton Houston inside
Sam Spiegelman breaks down the latest in four-star wide receiver Malik Clark's recruitment.