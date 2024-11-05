South Carolina adds a commitment from in-state DE Josh Smith

Josh Smith has locked in his college decision.
The three-star edge-defender from Irmo (SC) Dutch Fork High School in South Carolina is staying in-state. Smith committed to the Gamecocks on Tuesday -- 48 hours removed from his official visit to Columbia over the weekend, which coincided with a massive South Carolina win over Texas A&M inside of Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday evening.
Smith picked to stay in-state and play for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks over Ole Miss and N.C. State, which also made a push for the touted recruit after reopening his recruitment at the top of the fall.
"It came down to the opportunity to put on for my state," Smith told Rivals of his decision to commit to South Carolina. "I believe that this program can develop me into the player that I need to become."
That confidence was heightened after spending the weekend meeting with South Carolina linebackers coach Clayton White, who will help mold the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder to fire off the edge in the Gamecocks' defense.
Meeting with the coaches and learning more about his fit in Columbia were among the highlights during Smith's official visit over the weekend.
"I’ve been enjoying my time," Smith told Rivals after the official visit. "Definitely the game (was the highlight) and getting to talk to Coach White and continuing to build our relationship and talk ball."
"The energy was out of this world, the fans were insane, and the experience was insane, especially with the win and the field-storming," the three-star DE added.