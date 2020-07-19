Rivals.com - Several prospects impress at Atlanta Quarterback Clinic

The Quarterback Clinic took place in the Atlanta area on Saturday, with quarterbacks from around the Southeast converging to work with quarterback coach Tony Ballard. Rivals.com's Chad Simmons and Woody Wommack were on hand and share their thoughts on the players that caught their eye.

STAR OF THE DAY

The event didn't award an overall MVP, but if we were ranking the quarterbacks on performance, Archie would have been the top performer. He only has offers from FAU, FIU and Pittsburgh at this time, but that is going to change — soon. Archie has a live arm, he can throw with touch and the mobility is there too. Expect his recruitment to really pick up, especially if he's able to show what he can do as a starter in the fall.

*****

QUARTERBACKS WHO IMPRESSED

The more we see French, the more we like him. Wake Forest is the biggest offer to date, but he will add many more. His arm strength is better than expected, he is smooth in the pocket and he delivers the ball on time. If schools would have seen him this spring, he would have added at least half a dozen offers.

*****

Jackson made the trip down from Illinois for the event and it was well worth his wile. He was spinning the ball in Atlanta on Saturday. The 2022 quarterback out of the Chicago was one of the more consistent throwers on the day. He has a few early offers from Illinois and others but more will likely be coming his way.

*****

Johnson saved the best for last. During the final drills, in what was called a ‘Pro Day’, Johnson was sharp. He showed the arm strength and accuracy in this drill and drew praise from numerous coaches. The 2023 prospect at Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake will have a lot of eyes on him this season.

*****

Haggard traveled up from South Florida to compete and he delivered a very catchable pass to the wide receivers. He threw with consistent spin and consistency. He also worked efficiently during the pro day portion of the event, recording one of the best scores from the coaches.

*****

You don’t want to say too much about a player who has yet to start high school, but McClellan is a name to know. He is a 2024 prospect out of Oxford (Ala.) and he could develop into a national name. The ball jumps out of his hand, he throws with confidence and you can expect offers to start coming his way very soon.

2024 QB @kamariqb1 had a strong day at the QB Clinic put on by @tballardqbcoach. He will be a freshman at Oxford HS in Alabama this fall. pic.twitter.com/1nFo9ElHjZ — ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) July 18, 2020

*****

McCravy is a 2024 prospect that showed he could deliver a good ball from the pocket or on the move. He is only a freshman, and he is a little thin, so he still needs to add weight and muscle to his frame, but he had a good day in this setting.

*****

Muschamp is only a rising freshman, but he has great poise and composure at the quarterback position. He throws a very catchable ball with good timing and as his arm strength improves, he will likely evolve into one of the top quarterback prospects in South Carolina in the coming years.

*****

Kentucky has already offered Noland, a 2024 quarterback, and many others will follow. He is a left-handed quarterback with a great frame and the ability to drive the ball down the field. Noland is already 6-foot-2 and a natural athlete.

*****

The son of Tennessee State head coach Ron Reed, Marcel Reed is a 2023 quarterback that impressed. He has a clean delivery, he looked advanced in the technique department and he was a quarterback who stood out throughout the day.

*****

WIDE RECEIVERS AND TIGHT ENDS OF NOTE

The longtime Notre Dame commit got plenty of work on Saturday and it was a good chance for him to shake off the rust. Berrong showed consistent hands, but will need to continue to work on his athleticism in order to be a threat in the passing game at the next level.

*****

Campbell was another notable participant who is still working back into shape after the extended offseason layoff. On a very warm day, Campbell took a number of reps and showed a nice ability to move well at his size. He still needs to work on his consistency catching the ball, but he should pair nicely with Rivals100 tight end Hudson Wolfe for the Vols.

*****

The highest-ranked prospect at the event, Colzie showed why, flashing good hands and a wide catch radius. He made it easier for some quarterbacks to look good with his length and ability to go up and get the ball, and it's easy to see why he has offers from schools all over the country.

*****

Fitzgerald is a long, rangy receiver with a large catch radius that covers a lot of ground with long strides. A UMass commit, Fitzgerald looks like a nice find for the Minutemen.

*****

The younger brother of Auburn-turned-Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, Marquis is an explosive athlete with some twitch and ball skills. The wide receivers weren't going against defenders, but he impressed with his hands.

*****

