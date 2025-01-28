SEC Spotlight: Five programs off to hot starts recruiting the 2026 class

The 2026 recruiting cycle is still in its infancy but that hasn't stopped some programs from racing out to hot start with several big commitments.
Here are five programs in the SEC that are pacing the league right now with their 2026 classes.
RELATED: SEC's 2026 team recruiting rankings | Big Ten programs off to hot starts in the 2026 class
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Top 100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker
GEORGIA
Kirby Smart and the Dawgs hold three early commitments from a few of the nation's best, including speedy four-star receiver Vance Spafford and dynamic four-star defensive back Jontavious Wyman. Georgia's class is set to grow in a matter of months, and the Dawgs have already started to trend in the right direction with a handful of priority targets in their own backyard.
Georgia is in a strong position with several Peach State blue-chippers, including touted athlete Ryan Mosley, four-star running back Jae Lamar, four-star offensive lineman Graham Houston, four-star safety Nassir McCoy and four-star athlete Tyriq Green.
We also like the Dawgs' chances with four-star offensive line target Desmond Green and five-star quarterback Jared Curtis long-term.
MORE UGA: Georgia's 2026 commitment list
LSU
Brian Kelly's staff has gotten off to fast starts on the recruiting trail during the last few years in Baton Rouge, and the same trend is in place for 2026. LSU holds six early commitments and the No. 7 class, according to the Rivals Team Rankings. The Tigers' early commitments are largely from Louisiana, including elite defensive tackle Richard Anderson and safety Aiden Hall, as well as four-star receiver Kenny Darby, who has since shut his recruitment down amid interest from several rival SEC programs.
The Tigers have been very successful recruiting Texas and Mississippi as well, and are trending in the right direction with several more in-state targets such as Dylan Berymon, Darryus McKinley and Brysten Martinez.
MORE TIGERS: LSU's 2026 commitment list
SOUTH CAROLINA
Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks closed very strongly in 2025 and have picked up right where they left off in the 2026 class.
South Carolina already holds five early commitments, including ones from in-state four-star athlete J'Zavien Currence, in-state tight end Jamel Howse and four-star linebacker Keenan Britt.
The Gamecocks are also in a strong position to bolster this class with blue-chip talent. Elite offensive lineman Darius Gray has South Carolina among his leaders. The same goes for touted defensive ends Aiden Harris and Rodney Dunham, as well as receiver target Gordon Sellars.
South Carolina has momentum and does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
MORE GAMECOCKS: South Carolina's 2026 commitment list
TENNESSEE
Josh Heupel's 2026 class already ranks inside the top five nationally in the Rivals Team Rankings after building out a foundation in recent weeks. The Volunteers hold early commitments from a few of the state's best recruits in next year's cycle – namely four-star offensive tackle Gabriel Osenda and electric four-star receiver Tyreek King, along with five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon, the No. 1 QB in the Rivals250.
After a handful of junior days to kick off January, Tennessee is still trending in the right direction with even more targets. We like where the Vols sit with defensive line targets Kamhariyan Johnson and Dre Quinn, and linebacker targets Brayden Rouse and Rodney Colton.
In-state athlete Joel Wyatt is another prospect high on the Vols' board with strong ties to the program that could certainly find his way into this class before long.
MORE VOLS: Tennessee's 2026 commitment list
TEXAS A&M
Mike Elko inked a top-10 class to close out 2025 and the Aggies are already in pursuit of the No. 1 haul for this 2026 cycle. Texas A&M holds 10 early commitments – good for No. 2 class in the Rivals Team Rankings.
The Aggies' 2026 class is largely comprised of out-of-state blue-chippers such as four-star receivers Madden Williams and Aaron Gregory, as well as elite quarterback Helaman Casuga.
Texas A&M intends to maintain its national approach to recruiting in this cycle – with targets coast to coast such as five-star athlete Brandon Arrington (California), four-star defensive lineman Lamar Brown (Louisiana) and four-star offensive lineman Grant Wise (Florida) atop its list.
MORE AGGIES: A&M's 2026 commitment list