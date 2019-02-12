🏈🎥 QUICK LOOK: Highlights of RB Dallan Hayden at the 2018 #Rivals3StripeCamp in Nashville. @RivalsWoody has updates on his recruitment: https://t.co/Fg9mZwwpS4 pic.twitter.com/CS4KscPaQI — Rivals (@Rivals) February 12, 2019

THE LATEST

There's another Hayden set to emerge on the national recruiting scene in the state of Tennessee, with Class of 2022 prospect Dallan Hayden already racking up offers from SEC programs. The youngest Hayden, who just finished his freshman football season a few months ago, follows in the footsteps of his brother, former four-star Chase Hayden as well as his father Aaron Hayden who starred at Tennessee in the 1990's. While it's still very early in his process, Rivals.com caught up with Hayden to talk recruiting and find out which programs are already making him a priority.

IN HIS WORDS

"Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Missouri and Tennessee are all doing a good job of recruiting me right now."

VANDERBILT

"They told me they heard I did good at the Tennessee camp and they wanted to see how I looked on film and once they saw the film they wanted to offer me." On rare early offer from Commodores: "It felt good because I like the academics and I like Coach Mason and I like what he's building there." On visiting campus: "I'm going up there for a visit next month. I want to get a chance to see the facilities and be around staff and see how the players interact and stuff like that." Ke'Shawn Vaughn's success at running back: "He's amazing. I actually got to see him play against Arkansas when they were playing my brother and he's the real deal."

SOUTH CAROLINA

"They're showing a lot of interest right now. Coach Bentley, he recruited my older brother so he's watching me closely. He follows me on Twitter and my dad talks to him and sends him my stuff all the time."

MISSOURI

"I talked to Coach Ofodile. My dad knows him from Detroit and he recruited my brother too so I was sending him my film the whole season, after every game. He had told my older brother when they played that they were about to offer me." Memphis to Mizzou running back connection: "They have Tyler Badie, who is from Memphis. I got to see him play for them this year and I also got to see him play when he was in high school in Memphis. I love their offense and I could have seen my older brother fitting in well there."

TENNESSEE