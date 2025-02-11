Rumor Mill: Buzz builds as camp season begins

Blake Stewart

CARROLLTON, Ga. – The Under Armour All-America camp tour kicked off in Atlanta over the weekend and several elite prospects updated their own recruiting plans after their workout.

The Memphis commitment reports solidity with the Tigers and he has set an official visit to return to campus the weekend of June 13. Georgia Southern and Charlotte are among those working to also get Alford on campus, and he is open to taking the additional trips despite the solid stance with Memphis.

The Tennessee commitment has added considerable offers since making the early pledge and now those programs are beginning to line up official visits. Georgia gets a mid-May trip out of the Alabama native before Florida and Tennessee earn trips in the month of June. More trips are likely to be added to the schedule, including at least one more unofficial visit to Knoxville this spring, as in-state powers Alabama and Auburn increase their efforts simultaneously.

Auburn and North Carolina are talked about near the top of the Grayson High School star's recruitment, but it's the SEC program that has zeroed in on the big passer most. There is familiarity there and is talk about an official visit back to the Plains to potentially take the lead for good in this fast-changing recruitment. Burgess also mentioned Mississippi State, Duke and others among those trying to lock in visit dates.

Cain was an early commitment to Duke and he's happy to stick with the Blue Devils despite a potential rise in his recruiting profile. In fact, Auburn offered Cain following his standout performance and while excited, he isn't budging on being "1,000 percent" committed to Manny Diaz and company. The relationships in Durham go well beyond the head Blue Devil, to the point Cain isn't planning on taking any other trips beyond returns to the ACC program. The official visit will kick off at the end of May.

Auburn is the public leader for the in-state running back, but he is in no rush to make a verbal commitment as a member of the class of 2027. It leaves the door open for some of the new contenders on the list, like new offering programs Oregon and Penn State, to start building with the young back. Each of the challengers to AU has utilized recent star players on the roster to help make up ground with the top-50 prospect and it certainly holds his attention at this time.

A national recruitment will take this recruitment well into the summer months, but two constants in the race include semi-local Auburn and USC. Texas, Ole Miss and Penn State are pushing up near the top of the list as well. Each program mentioned is in line to receive an official visit from the elite coverage 'backer, so this race could have a twist or two remaining down the line.

The one-time South Carolina commitment has a slew of national suitors and the quarterback is ramping up the visits with a trip to Ole Miss recently to his name. The Rebels have long been pushing and there is a sense Lane Kiffin and company are now the program to beat although recent pushes from Georgia and Florida State won't soon slow this race down. Several official visits are likely to go down before a final decision.

Dyce is hoping to earn the good news from the school his father attended, Florida State University. Dyce is in contact with Mike Norvell and company and he has frequented campus as a prospect. Indiana, Liberty, Toledo and others are among the programs working hard to earn his commitment, though the junior is in no rush to end his recruitment at this time.

The elite defensive back recruit will come off the board on Feb. 19 out of a top group including Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Most expect this one to become the latest Peach State star deciding to stay in-state with Kirby Smart and company or head over the state line to play in Tuscaloosa. The latter holds much more buzz at this time, though the level of talent displayed by Edmonds probably extends this race beyond the pledge date.

Programs continue to push for the in-state Alabama commitment, including Tennessee in June. The Vols have an official visit being set up with the blue-chipper, but all indication is that Gibson remains rock solid for Kalen DeBoer and company. The coveted prospect has long talked about taking trips elsewhere despite the early commitment, so UA will have to hold off multiple official visits from others by the end of the cycle.

The top-10 sophomore recruit was a star on Sunday and his recruitment continues to reflect as much as he rolled by the 30-offer mark. Green admits it's still very early in the process and visits will command his attention through the bulk of this offseason. Oklahoma has a date penciled in to host the pass rusher on March 8 and he hopes to soon lock in impressions with both Texas and USC. Green mentioned a desire to add offers from national title game participants Ohio State and Notre Dame.

The commitment date has been set for the one-time Arkansas commitment. McWhorter will come off the board on Feb. 28 and pick between a handful of programs including Michigan, Clemson, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina. Chopping the group in half points towards the most buzz with old foes Alabama and Clemson down the home stretch. McWhorter says he will only take an official visit to the program that wins out.

The big blocker moved from Alabama to Georgia and now he may hop back over the state line for his college football. Pritchett says Auburn is in line more multiple return trip, including for an official visit, as programs like Georgia and Texas A&M are among those working to get him back on campus as well. While official visits to each are likely for this no-brainer SEC recruit, all are seemingly looking up at Hugh Freeze and company for now.

Seaborn could come off the board as early as this offseason, but the fluid nature of college football coaching probably pushes his decision into the next year or so. In the meantime, Seaborn has built relationships with several coaches and coaching staffs, mentioning South Carolina, Florida State, Alabama and Auburn among those most consistent with him. Michigan and Oregon could soon host the state-champion passer for the first time.