Rivals250 WR Xzavier Henderson commits to Florida
SAN ANTONIO - Florida added a huge late piece to its 2020 recruiting class during Saturday's All-American Bowl game in Texas, as in-state wide receiver Xzavier Henderson made his commitment to the Gators official. Florida beat out Clemson, Alabama and others to land the speedy Henderson, who is the younger brother of departing Gators starting cornerback C.J. Henderson. Rivals.com caught up with Henderson to talk about Florida as well as share our thoughts on his fit with the Gators.
IN HIS WORDS
On his familiarity with Florida: "It really became my second home. I've been there so many times, I could give you the tour."
Opportunity to play early: "They have a good couple of wide receivers leaving, four seniors total, so there's going to be an opportunity to come in and play early as a freshman and make an impact. It kind of became my second home because I went up there to see my brother play so many times and watch him play."
Increased use of receivers in Florida offense: "I think coach (Dan) Mullen made that happen. When he came in he turned the offense around. Since last year to this year they've made a big improvement and I think a lot of that has to do with him. He spreads the ball around and gets the ball to a lot of people and make sure everyone gets their opportunities."
Following CJ to Florida: "I wouldn't say I'm following in his footsteps because he was a DB there and he had his legacy, but I'm starting my own. I would be building my own legacy. He doesn't really have any impact on my decision."
Signing/Enrollment Plans: "I didn't sign early and I can't graduate early so I'm going to sign in February and then enroll in the summer."
RIVALS REACTION
After a number of misses during the early signing period, including wide receiver target Sam Brown, this is a big addition for Florida. Henderson obviously comes from a football family and is the type of playmaker that isn't easy to find, especially at this stage in the game. Beating out Clemson for any recruit is also a big deal, let alone a wide receiver from the state of Florida. After clinching an 11-win season on the field with a bowl win earlier in the week, ringing in the new year with a commitment from Henderson is sweet for the Gators staff and fans.