SAN ANTONIO - Florida added a huge late piece to its 2020 recruiting class during Saturday's All-American Bowl game in Texas, as in-state wide receiver Xzavier Henderson made his commitment to the Gators official. Florida beat out Clemson , Alabama and others to land the speedy Henderson, who is the younger brother of departing Gators starting cornerback C.J. Henderson . Rivals.com caught up with Henderson to talk about Florida as well as share our thoughts on his fit with the Gators.

On his familiarity with Florida: "It really became my second home. I've been there so many times, I could give you the tour."

Opportunity to play early: "They have a good couple of wide receivers leaving, four seniors total, so there's going to be an opportunity to come in and play early as a freshman and make an impact. It kind of became my second home because I went up there to see my brother play so many times and watch him play."

Increased use of receivers in Florida offense: "I think coach (Dan) Mullen made that happen. When he came in he turned the offense around. Since last year to this year they've made a big improvement and I think a lot of that has to do with him. He spreads the ball around and gets the ball to a lot of people and make sure everyone gets their opportunities."

Following CJ to Florida: "I wouldn't say I'm following in his footsteps because he was a DB there and he had his legacy, but I'm starting my own. I would be building my own legacy. He doesn't really have any impact on my decision."

Signing/Enrollment Plans: "I didn't sign early and I can't graduate early so I'm going to sign in February and then enroll in the summer."