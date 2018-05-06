The recruitment of Rivals250 Wisconsin quarterback commit Graham Mertz has been making waves all over the country. The Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North star has pulled in a bunch of new offers lately and there is growing speculation about how committed his is to the Badgers. Mertz broke down his recruitment at Sunday’s Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas .

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

“I've had a lot of interest from other schools but Wisconsin is still my number one,” Mertz said. “I love the guys there, Coach Budmayr and coach Chryst. It's a great spot for me. I'm very solid right now.

“Notre Dame, Texas A&M, LSU, and Clemson are just a few of my recent offers,” he said. “It's definitely flattering going from not starting a game last year to this. I'm pretty solid in my commitment. My thing in this whole process is being completely honest with Wisconsin and we've done a great job of that building our relationship

“We're working on a couple guys like Spencer Lytle and Bryce Benhart,” said Mertz. “We're also trying to get a few more athletes in this class.

“I was up at Wisconsin about a month ago,” he said. “One of the days we did the normal visit and another day I was in the office with coach Budmayr and coach Chryst for about five or six hours breaking down film and just trying to see how I'm going to fit into everything.

“I'm going to stop by Ohio State on Monday and check it out,” Mertz said. “We're here for an extra day because that's how our flights worked out so we figured we should go over there and check it out. The coaches are excited. They've been pushing for a visit for a few months. I've never been there before. They've got Dwayne Haskins this year so it'll be interesting to see how that works out because he's a lot like me. We kind of have the same pocket presence and can both make the same throws so it'll be good to see how they use him."

