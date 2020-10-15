Rivals.com - Rivals250 Spotlight: DB Terrion Arnold

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rivals spent a few days in the Florida panhandle last week and one of the stops made was at John Paul II Catholic School. That is home to four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold, a 2021 prospect that is sought after by many of the top programs in the country. He is an All-American off to a great start this season and his stock is on the rise. We take a look into this elite talent in the Sunshine State.

IN-PERSON EVALUATION: The first things that jumped out was his leadership skills and love for the game. He was constantly smiling during the drills, he was trying to help the younger guys out and he was always first to go. He would step in at quarterback to throw passes for the drills, then hop out to run routes or work on coverage skills. When watching him go through drills, he showed how fluid he was when changing direction. He flashed that burst to go get the ball as well when working at wide receiver. Of course ball skills are a strength of his. Toughness was there too. Towards the end, before leaving to head to the next stop, he worked at running back during inside drills and he was sticking his helmet in there and initiating contact. He ran with authority. Overall, Arnold showed athleticism, leadership and toughness in this setting.

RECRUITING OUTLOOK: On August 28, Arnold, who wears No. 11, released his top 11 schools. That is where he is now, and that list consist of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC. Arnold is hearing most, if not all of those schools daily, but he is working to eliminate some of that communication by trimming his list down to five schools. That could come as soon as the next few weeks, or it could take him into December to get that list down. He is thinking about it daily, discussing it with those in his inner circle, and his goal is to have it to five sooner than later. He is in no hurry to make a decision though. Arnold is planning to take his recruitment to February. He is holding out hope that he will be able to take official visits when the calendar rolls into 2021. Recruits cannot take visits where they get face-to-face time with college coaches through the end of the year. Of course he hears a lot of Florida State being where he is from. He does not feel pressure to pick the local school though. There has been chatter that maybe another in-state school, Florida, could be the leader at this stage. Arnold is not dropping any hints though on how his list stacks up. His plan is to get it to five, leave it at that, then pick one of those schools come February.