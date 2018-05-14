Rivals.com

NASHVILLE, Ten. -- Two of Tennessee’s top prospects, Rivals250 recruits Adonis Otey and Woodi Washington, have yet to narrow there recruitment down to finalists, but both have Arkansas lined up as a program likely to find its way into their respective shortlists. The pair were standout performers in Sunday’s Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas and each said things are in a good place with the Razorbacks and their recruitments. “I’ve got a good relationship with them,” Otey said. “Coach (Mark) Smith actually came to my school last Wednesday … We’ve got a great relationship, he’s trying to get me to visit as often as he can, he just wants me to get down there.”

Washington had similar feelings about how things are between he and the Arkansas staff this spring. “Things have been nice,” he said. “The coaches have been coming to the school, hitting me up, and just been trying to keep in touch with me a lot.”

Otey in particular gave the impression that between the two, he was feeling in a very strong place with Arkansas, and following a visit out to Fayetteville earlier in spring, he’s been a top target by the staff. In the process, his relationship with the staff has gone straight up the chain, and head coach Chad Morris has made it a point to keep personally involved with him. “I talked to Coach Morris on the phone not too long ago,” he said. “He was just glad to talk to me. I get the feeling that I am high-priority to him … I feel like they’re pretty high [with me] because I loved them when I went down there and they seemed to love me too.” As far as Washington is concerned, the same strategy should help pay bigger dividends as they look to lure him away from some of the other top programs that have been looking to land his commitment. He too has already taken a visit to Arkansas and is looking forward to returning in the summer. “They’ve got a great campus,” Washington said. “Everyone has great facilities, so you’re really just talking about the difference in getting to know the coaches.”

RIVALS REACTION