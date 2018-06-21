The Latest: Rivals250 athlete Diwun Black's recruitment has already seen its share of twists and turns, even though the first signing period is still six months away. Black made an early commitment to Mississippi State and stuck with the Bulldogs even after the departure of head coach Dan Mullen. But in March, Black decided to re-open his recruitment, backing off his pledge and exploring his options. He didn't remain uncommitted for long as he quickly committed to Mississippi State's bitter rival, Ole Miss, just a month later. But just because he's committed doesn't mean Black is done taking visits. Rivals.com caught up with Black over the weekend to talk about his summer plans and where else he plans to visit in the coming months.

In His Words: “I’m not shutting it down. Even though I'm committed my recruitment is still open right now. I'm still going to take some visits."

Ole Miss

"Every time I go over there it just feels like a family. I go up there and I just chill out, chop it up with them, chill with the players and stuff like that. Things are going good with them." On projected role in the Ole Miss defense: "They said I’ll be like a hybrid linebacker/safety. They see me moving around to different spots, playing outside, rushing the passer, covering; a little bit of everything."

Florida

"They were the coaches who were recruiting me when I was committed to Mississippi State. They’ve been telling me that I need to come down and visit and see what they are doing at Florida. They told me they will show me a great time and I will have fun. I plan on taking an official visit there in the fall."

Arkansas

"I’ve been talking t0 them a lot. I’m supposed to visit sometime in July. The new coaches there are really cool. They came by my school to see me in the spring and we have been talking since then about how they are going to turn things around up there."

Tennessee