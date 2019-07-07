After netting more than 20 offers during his recruitment, Class of 2020 Tennessee linebacker Martavius French recently cut his list to five options and now he's ready to make a decision. Rivals.com caught up with French to talk about his final five and get his thoughts on each of the programs still in the mix in advance of his announcement later this month.

"My Top Five is still Oregon, Mississippi State, LSU, Arkansas and Florida."

Oregon: "I've been talking to their linebacker coach for a couple of months now. We have a good relationship and they really want me to come out their for their big camp at the end of July. I would like to go but that's a pretty long trip. They want to see me work out and then see me back in the fall for an official visit."

Mississippi State: "My teammate, Tamarion McDonald, is committed there and he keeps talking to us a lot about coming there to play with him. He tells me a lot about how they need guys at linebacker and we can come in and play. But they have some guys committed now besides him. Me and Coach Moorhead have a good relationship and they keep talking to me so hopefully I'll be taking a visit there in a fall."

Arkansas: "They have been my top school for a while. We still have the same great relationship that we have had with Coach Chavis and Coach Morris. I have been talking with Coach Chavis a lot. They're still at the top of my board and I want to get back down there again. I haven't been there since the spring but I know I will be back on July 26. I look forward to getting down there again and seeing everyone."

Florida: "I was supposed to go down there a few different times but it hasn't worked out with the travel and stuff. I really want to get down there and see it. We have been talking with Coach Robinson and he tells me they can use me in their defense. They like my versatility and think I could play inside or outside. They want to move me around and let me make plays. I've been planning to take a visit and hopefully I can do it before my season starts."

LSU: "I talk to Coach Aranda a lot. We're always talking. I've been down there a couple of times and I really like it. They have been wanting me to come this summer and workout but I couldn't make it because I have a lot going on. I might go down after the dead period or take an official in the fall."

Decision date: "My plan is to announce my decision on July 23. I will probably still take some official visits in the fall after that."