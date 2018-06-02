Rivals.com

Rivals250 prospect Joseph Wete has kept his recruitment quiet by design. The Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga star has taken a couple visits and decided to announce his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners. Wete made the trip to Norman in April for his official visit and that feeling he got while on campus has stayed with him, helping the Sooners beat USC and Michigan for his commitment.

"When I visited I felt really comfortable," Wete said. "That was my only official visit but I tried to visit as many schools as I could, unofficially or officially. When I was at Oklahoma with my father and my brother, we all felt comfortable. From a football standpoint, all the coaches were very personable. It's hard to explain how well I interacted with Coach (Shane) Beamer. It's always a positive interaction.

"Coach (Mike) Stoops has been there for a while and you can tell he's a great coach," he said. "I already know it's a business and how hard it is to continue to coach at the highest level but my interactions with him have always been great. When I visited there we talked for a while about my position and how I'd be used. He wasn't really trying to butter me up but he was trying to pick my brain to see how well I knew the position and how much I love football."