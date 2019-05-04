Rivals250 DE Fadil Diggs commits to TAMU
Texas A&M doesn’t usually go too far from Texas for defensive linemen and it’s pretty rare to see the Aggies sign get a commitment from a player from the Mid-Atlantic or Northeast. That doesn’t matter to Rivals250 defensive end Fadil Diggs. The Camden (N.J.) Woodrow Wilson star announced his commitment to Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies Saturday evening and explained his decision to go so far from home.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
“It feels like a family atmosphere every time I go up there,” Diggs said. “It feels like it's a second home because coach Elijah (Robinson) and I have a good relationship. The same thing goes for coach Jimbo, coach Price, coach Elko, and the whole coaching staff.
“I was there for the LSU game last and the spring game,” he said. “The LSU game was a special night. I just see how much the university came off that night. They all love College Station. I feel like they're about to do something special there.
“They coaches said they only recruit players from out-of-state if they think they could play early,” said Diggs. “The said they could see my doing big things early, as a freshman.
“I’m not sure if I'll take any other visits,” he said. “Maybe Oregon or Penn State down the road.”
RIVALS' REACTION...
Diggs is a special athlete that is only scratching the surface of his potential. His quickness off the edge and ability to keep the play from getting outside of him is outstanding. Diggs has also shown a knack for making huge plays in coverage. His length and great instincts give quarterbacks a lot of problems. Diggs is also a very good tight end. He's spent a lot of time on offense, in games and 7-on-7, and does a ton of damage over the middle of the field and in the red zone. Don't be surprised if you see him get time on the offensive side of the ball during his career in College Station.