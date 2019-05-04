Texas A&M doesn’t usually go too far from Texas for defensive linemen and it’s pretty rare to see the Aggies sign get a commitment from a player from the Mid-Atlantic or Northeast. That doesn’t matter to Rivals250 defensive end Fadil Diggs . The Camden (N.J.) Woodrow Wilson star announced his commitment to Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies Saturday evening and explained his decision to go so far from home.

“It feels like a family atmosphere every time I go up there,” Diggs said. “It feels like it's a second home because coach Elijah (Robinson) and I have a good relationship. The same thing goes for coach Jimbo, coach Price, coach Elko, and the whole coaching staff.

“I was there for the LSU game last and the spring game,” he said. “The LSU game was a special night. I just see how much the university came off that night. They all love College Station. I feel like they're about to do something special there.



“They coaches said they only recruit players from out-of-state if they think they could play early,” said Diggs. “The said they could see my doing big things early, as a freshman.

“I’m not sure if I'll take any other visits,” he said. “Maybe Oregon or Penn State down the road.”

