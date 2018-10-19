Rivals250 DB Tony Davis commits to Duke
Duke lost him for a little while but Rivals250 defensive back Tony Davis is back now. The Gastonia (N.C.) Hunter Huss star committed to the Blue Devils again. Davis had been committed to Duke for just over seven months before splitting with Duke at the end of July.
Teams like Tennessee, Georgia, and, most notably, North Carolina had been trying to lure Davis away from the Blue Devils but everything that Duke had to offer was too much for the other schools to overcome.
Hunter Huss head coach Jamar McKoy took some time to explain what the Blue Devils are getting in Davis.
"He (Davis) fits in at Duke well because of the scheme that they run and how they plan to utilize Tony," McKoy said. "He is long and very rangy. Coach Derek Jones is known for molding some great DBs. Tony just fits well.
"They way coach Cutcliffe coaches is very similar with how Tony has been coached here at Hunter Huss," he said. "We feel like Tony made a great decision with heading to Duke University."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Davis is a very skilled defensive back with good instincts and a knack for big hits. The physical safety prospect has footwork like a cornerback and exceptional size for the secondary don't be surprised to see Davis earn early playing time and garner plenty of early attention.