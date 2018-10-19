Duke lost him for a little while but Rivals250 defensive back Tony Davis is back now. The Gastonia (N.C.) Hunter Huss star committed to the Blue Devils again. Davis had been committed to Duke for just over seven months before splitting with Duke at the end of July.

Teams like Tennessee, Georgia, and, most notably, North Carolina had been trying to lure Davis away from the Blue Devils but everything that Duke had to offer was too much for the other schools to overcome.

Hunter Huss head coach Jamar McKoy took some time to explain what the Blue Devils are getting in Davis.