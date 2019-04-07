THE SITUATION

The verdict is in. Avery Helm, a recent addition to the Rivals250 for the Class of 2020, committed to Florida over LSU, Arizona and TCU. The four-star cornerback is the No. 19-ranked prospect at his position and No. 32 overall player from Texas. He broke down the decision to commit to the Gators exclusively with Rivals ahead of his return to The Swamp this weekend.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

“I was ready to make my decision. I have been talking about it with my family recently and it started to get a lot more serious in those conversations, so I knew I was ready to make my decision.” “We’ve built a great relationship with Coach (Torian) Gray. The conversations we’ve had and the stuff we talked about, I felt comfortable around him. We have been talking about developing me as a player and a young man.” “The atmosphere there played a huge role. It just feels like home there. I feel like that’s somewhere I can be myself and it’s somewhere I feel like I can reach my full potential at.” “The coaches made me feel like family, you know, especially Coach Gray. It’s somewhere I can trust everyone and just be around. I knew that by the conversations we had and the fact I could call him about anything, just somebody I can talk to.” “I talked with the coaches this morning. The coaches were very excited. I talked with Coach Gray and Coach (Dan) Mullen, and they were excited for the news and looking forward to seeing me this weekend.”

