Rivals.com - Rivals100 WR Chris Hilton commits to the LSU Tigers

THE SITUATION

The majority of Louisiana's elite talent remains uncommitted as we flip the calendar to the second half of 2020. In fitting fashion, Chris Hilton is out to buck the trend. On Friday, Hilton -- a Rivals100 wide receiver -- committed to LSU. Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M and Notre Dame were all finalists for the elite Baton Rouge-area pass-catcher, though this race largely came down to the Tigers holding off Georgia and Alabama. Hilton is currently tabbed as the No. 55 player in the Class of 2021, according to Rivals. He is the No. 2-ranked prospect in the state behind only Maason Smith and the No. 10-ranked wide receiver in the class. The Tigers' 2021 class now features Hilton as the highest-ranked wide receiver in the haul, which entered the day sitting at No. 9 nationally, according to the Rivals team rankings. The addition of Hilton will certainly bolster LSU's standing. He joins fellow four-stars JoJo Earle and Deion Smith, who all rank amongst the nation's top-25 receivers. Hilton is a multi-sport athlete that is best known for his football accolades, but is also a standout track star and plays basketball in the winter. Hilton helped Zachary (La.) High School to capture a Class 5A state championship as a sophomore in 2018, which coincided with a breakout campaign that eventually landed him an offer from the Tigers. Hilton also held the nation's top high-school mark for high jump last year.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

On how long he knew he was LSU-bound: "I've known since around last month (in May). I narrowed it down (to six) and I talked to my parents about it a lot, and it felt like home going to a place just around the corner. It was a perfect fit." On how LSU edged out Alabama and Georgia: "I would say it came down to the coaching staff there and how much they took care of me and how they helped me visualize myself fitting into that offense and making plays. Basically, they took me through the offense and how it runs and where I would be (playing) and the stuff I would be doing. So, they saw me as an outside receiver and a slot. I'd play mainly in the slot but also play outside, too." On the idea of staying home: "I would say the hardest part was probably thinking about where I would end up if I did go to another school. In my head, I knew I would end up at LSU, but I always wondered what would have happened if I went to another school. Distance was not a factor, but LSU had a home-like environment." On the role of Mickey Joseph: "Coach Mickey (Joseph) really showed me what it meant being in the offense and the things I could do there. He constantly called and texted, he was always checking in and he kept it brutally honest with me while he was recruiting me. He's honest. He's brutally honest and he didn't care. But he helped me see the role I would play in when I get there." On his future in LSU's offense: "I see myself making an impact instantly. Basically, I want to be the best player that I can be, be a playmaker, and I'll do whatever else I need to do." On wrestling with his decision: "There were a lot of late nights I stayed up thinking about it. I remember not being able to go to sleep. What led me to the decision was a pros and cons list. If I went there, how would it affect me and things like that. One of the things that separated LSU was the fact that my parents could come to see me play. If I went to another school, they probably wouldn't get to see much as much." On his relationship with his future quarterback: "In this 2021 class, I keep in touch with Garrett (Nussmeier) a bunch. He was always asking me what I was thinking constantly. He basically wants to throw a bunch of touchdown passes to me."

The Hiltons celebrate RIvals100 WR Chris Hilton's commitment to the Tigers (Sam Spiegelman/Rivals)

RIVALS REACTION

Hilton is a three-sport standout that is most decorated in football and track and field. Some of his notable marks include his 40 time (4.45 seconds as of last spring); shuttle (4.33 seconds as of last spring); 100-meter (11.12 seconds); 200-meter (22.11 seconds) and 400-meter (49.97 seconds). Additionally, Hilton owns excellent marks with his vertical jump (36.4 inches of last spring); high-jump (7') and long-jump (18' 8"). His high-jump ranked first nationally during the 2019 season. Hilton enjoyed a breakout campaign as a sophomore in 2018. In 14 games, he reeled in 30 catches for 542 yards and 7 touchdowns. In the process, he averaged an impressive 18.1 yards per catch and scored on nearly one-quarter of his total receptions. Hilton capped his junior season with an MVP-worthy effort in the Class 5A state championship victory over North Louisiana power West Monroe. Hilton accounted for two touchdowns in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, including a jump-ball as the first half wound down and the go-ahead points via an 80-yard catch-and-run on a designed screen. That was Hilton's second state title in 2018 along with his 6' 8" high-jump in track and field.

The play of the #LHSAA state championship weekend: Zachary MVP QB Keilon Brown (@keilonbrown) to All-World 2021 WR Chris Hilton (@iamchrishilton1)



Touchdown. Champions. Repeat. pic.twitter.com/V4Q6nJGVV5 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 9, 2018

Last fall, Hilton was hobbled during the season after undergoing offseason surgery. He returned down the stretch of the district schedule and finished the year with 8 receptions for 171 yards and 2 scores in three games. In a 17-game stretch over his two varsity seasons, Hilton has averaged 18.8 yards per reception and continues to score on about one-quarter of his catches. Hilton is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect that boasts a 76.5-inch wingspan, impressive 36.5-inch arms and massive 22-inch hands. It's fitting since Hilton is a hands-catcher with a strong catch radius. He's also a well-rounded pass-catcher with the ability to play inside and outside, is a major mismatch in different parts of the field and is a bonafide home-run threat.

2021 Zachary (La.) WR Chris Hilton is a BEAST. Already holds offers from #UGA, #Florida, #RollTide. One of Louisiana's best sophomores in what's shaping up to be a loaded crop of receivers@iamchrishilton1 @ZHSBroncoFB @JeritRoser @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/XMFc9xQb8q — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 9, 2018