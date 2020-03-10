News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-10 09:02:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 S Kaine Williams back from Alabama; LSU, Florida State trips next

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

METAIRIE, La. -- Kaine Williams is one trip into his early spring visit tour, checking out a handful of his top programs as his decision inches closer and closer.The Rivals100 safety spent Saturday...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}