Max Johnson is an elite quarterback, so he stays in the spotlight. He does not mind the pressure, but he does not welcome the attention that comes with a prospect with his ability and offer list. The 6-foot-4, 215 pound left-handed signal caller out of Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County had over 20 offers, but you never would have known it. He likes to keep to himself. He is not a prospect who promoted his offers, visits or favorites, so he quietly had cut his list down to Georgia, LSU, Miami, North Carolina and Wisconsin this fall. On Thursday, the Rivals100 quarterback in the 2020 class committed to Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"After four visits to LSU, I knew the fit there was right for me," said Johnson. "I have visited there for two games, I have camped there and I took a visit over the summer just to look around and spend time with the coaches. LSU is the right place for me. "About seven days ago, I knew LSU was where I wanted to go. I called up LSU on Monday night and told them I wanted to commit. Coach Orgeron screamed in his raspy voice and he was very excited. I was pretty pumped too. "All the schools I was looking at are great and they were very respectful to me and my family, but I just felt best about LSU. I love the offense they run, I am really starting to build a strong relationship with coach Steve Ensminger and it is just a place that I can see myself being happy at. "I was at the Rice game this season and I have been there enough to see that the atmosphere in Baton Rouge is incredible. The fans pack Death Valley out every week and the people there are great. It is just the right place for me. "I really dug deep to figure out where I wanted to be and if I didn't feel LSU was the perfect school for me, then I wouldn't have committed. LSU is the right place for me and it is the best situation for me. I am not taking anymore visits because LSU is the right fit."

RIVALS REACTION