Rivals.com - Rivals100 OT Will Campbell commits to LSU

THE SITUATION

Just weeks after narrowing his list of contenders down, the commitment bug bit Rivals100 offensive tackle Will Campbell. Campbell, Louisiana's top-ranked 2022 offensive lineman and the No. 86-ranked player in the country, committed to LSU on Saturday. Notre Dame, Alabama and TCU were among the other finalists for the nation's No. 10 offensive tackle out of North Louisiana. Campbell is the highest-rated offensive tackle in The Boot since Cam Robinson. Campbell joins a star-studded homegrown class for the Tigers in 2022, a group that also features four-stars like Walker Howard, Laterrance Welch and Aaron Anderson. Entering the day, LSU owned the nation's No. 4 recruiting class nationally on Rivals, a standing that's sure to be bolstered by the addition of Campbell.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I just feel like I can go into that program and have the best chance of making an impact, playing as early as I can. It's easy because it's close to home, and while other schools made a push, I feel like there's some little things that separated LSU ... Walker Howard and Jack Bech are going there and that always helps because I have a relationship with them. We're trying to win a national championship and they have a great program with great coaches. I have great relationships there and I can see myself playing for them." "They have been on me since after my freshman football season. That summer, they tried talking to me, coaches and guys that aren't even there anymore. The relationships are really great and I have an opportunity to stay in-state and be the left tackle on their next national championship team. That's the message they had for me, so that's what we're gonna do." "The day after I commit, I'm going after Emery Jones and Malik Agbo, some defensive linemen like Jeremiah Alexander from Alabama, and Omari Abor out of Duncanville. We're gonna get guys in the trenches that can help us win a national championship and bring one back to Baton Rouge." "I'm a nice, chill guy off the field, but when I step between the lines the switch flips. Then, I'm the mean guy you don't want to line up in front of. I go 100-percent every play and I'll be mean, physical and fast. I'm coming in there to play and I'm not waiting until my senior year. I want to play as early as I can and I'm somebody who wants to win. It's something I've wanted to do for a long time." "LSU has an edge on everybody. It's who I grew up watching and it's so close to home. Some other schools did make a push, but this is the best spot for me. It's always been LSU. I've always been an LSU fan. The recruiting process opened my eyes and made me look at some other things and some schools caught my eye, but this is the best fit for me." "This is exciting. My friends won't have to get me a new wardrobe or anything. It'll be exciting and I'm excited and thankful for this opportunity."

RIVALS REACTION

A two-time All-State offensive lineman out of North Louisiana powerhouse Neville, Campbell has been an enforcer on the edge each of the last two seasons. He's a dominant mauler in the running game and a developing pass protector that plays with an edge and has enough athleticism and promise to eventually master his craft. Campbell checks in at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds. He's lean with 34-plus-inch arms and a near-80-inch wingspan. Campbell also plays basketball for Neville. Prior to the CoVid-19 pandemic, Campbell was named the Offensive Line MVP of the RCS stop in New Orleans last March. He was dominant in 1-on-1s against an array of Power 5 edge defenders, quickly dispersing of athletic pass-rushers. As a junior, Campbell showed off the ability to overpower defenders and get to multiple levels of the defense. He can drive defenders off the ball in convincing fashion and routinely extends his arms and finishes at the point of attack. Most importantly, Campbell is a finisher.

Campbell plays with an attacking mentality and is usually the player who initiates contact. He packs a powerful initial punch and is persistent until he finishes and as a senior, certainly flashed the potential to pancake multiple defenders on any given play. Campbell is athletic and remains an intriguing, thin offensive tackle that'll pack on 20-25 pounds when he arrives in a college weight program. His athleticism and ability to move well in space is a key element of Campbell's game. He's often tasked with pulling or moving out in the open field, where he has a keen sense of situational awareness and versatility to his game.