Rivals.com - Rivals100 LB Smael Mondon talks commitment date

"I have known for a little while that I wanted to commit in November, and my mom had the idea to do it on the 18th, my grandmother's birthday. My decision worked out at a perfect time to do it for her."

Now though, the No. 3 outside linebacker knows is his time, and it will be done on a special day.

Mondon had some that follow recruiting thinking he almost committed over the summer. He still says that is not accurate, and that he has never been too close to a decision.

"It will be one of the five schools, and I would say I am about 85% sure which one it will be," said Mondon. "It is not completely wrapped up yet, but I am almost there. I will know for sure here soon."

He has taken all the time he needed and he is all but ready to announce his commitment.

The elite athlete has now set November 18 as his commitment date and he plans to announce at his school with Auburn , Florida , Georgia , LSU and Tennessee hats on the table.

Being an early graduate, Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County All-American Smael Mondon knew a decision had to be made in the not so distant future.

His family has played a role in his decision too. Mondon's brother was living in Washington, D.C. after college for work, but he decided to come back home during quarantine. That has helped the four-star.

"My brother has really helped me a lot with this," said Mondon. "Just having another set of eyes and ears, but also him here gave me another perspective. We have gotten really close in this time, and having him home has helped me reach this point."

What coach will get the positive news from Mondon when he makes that decision? Coaches from different schools have put a lot of time and effort into his recruitment for the last 18 months or so, and Mondon's approach has been different than most.

You hear "stressful" and "overwhelming" a lot when asking top recruits about how the process has been once it begins to wind down, but not for Mondon.

"I just never really let recruiting bother me," said Mondon. "I always had the plan to let it sort its self out. And now, for the most part, it has.

"I mean, I took it serious, but I never put too much thought into it or let it stress me out. A lot of players overthink things, and that is when they commit, decommit, and all that... I was never going to do that.

"I just stayed patient, let things happen, and it has really just sorted itself out for me."

For some time now, Mondon has been focused on the two Tigers, Gators, Bulldogs and Vols. He has always given short and simple answers when asked about why those schools have stayed in this race.

Nothing has changed.

Here is why each school will have a hat on the table.

AUBURN: "It is all about my relationship with T-Will (Travis Williams). We just have that connection."

FLORIDA: "C-Rob (Christian Robinson) was one of the first coaches to recruit me and we have always had a great relationship."

GEORGIA: "The coaching staff at Georgia has really recruited me hard. Coach Schumann, coach Smart and coach Lanning... I have gotten to know the Georgia coaches."

LSU: "It was about coach Aranda at first, then coach Pelini came in, and it was him and the defense and history at LSU."

TENNESSEE: "Every time I was at Tennessee, it was just fun for me. I enjoyed the environment and I like coach Niedermeyer too."

If you know, or have followed Mondon, then you know he is not going to drop any hints about what school he is leaning towards with a little less than a month to go. He did say what will lead him to pick that school though.

"The keys for me and my decision have really never changed. This whole time, it has been about the staff, the overall school and the direction the program is going in. That is what I will base my decision on."