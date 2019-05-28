Rivals100 LB Phillip Webb will commit "as soon as possible"
Phillip Webb has over 30 offers. The four-star linebacker out of Sugar Hill (Ga.) Lanier has taken a lot of visits and the end of his recruitment could be nearing. The long, rangy athlete wants to ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news