Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 08:40:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 DE reveals final five

Q0drcisc68vljncknw5v
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Chad Simmons • Rivals
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

After racking up around two dozen offers, Rivals100 defensive end Zykeivous Walker has eliminated all but five schools.The star athlete out of Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County has visited Alabama and ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}