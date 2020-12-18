 Rivals.com - Rivals Recruiting Podcast: TigerDetails.com's Julie Boudwin talks LSU
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-18 09:01:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals Recruiting Podcast: TigerDetails.com's Julie Boudwin talks LSU

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

Julie Boudwin has walked through the recruiting process with 2021’s No. 1 overall prospect, Maason Smith, for a docuseries she is developing for TigerDetails.com. Boudwin joins host Josh Helmholdt to talk about what LSU is getting in Smith and break down the entire LSU 2021 recruiting class.



Rundown
1:07 - LSU's rollercoaster year

4:05 - Impact of allegations on LSU recruiting

7:04 - LSU loses two commits to Alabama

8:41 - How LSU landed 2021's No. 1 prospect

11:13 - What makes Maason Smith unique

14:49 - Who is still left for LSU's 2021 class?

18:39 - Recruiting 101: Signing Day hypocrisy

