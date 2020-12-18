Rivals.com - Rivals Recruiting Podcast: TigerDetails.com's Julie Boudwin talks LSU

Rivals Recruiting Podcast: TigerDetails.com's Julie Boudwin talks LSU
Julie Boudwin has walked through the recruiting process with 2021’s No. 1 overall prospect, Maason Smith, for a docuseries she is developing for TigerDetails.com. Boudwin joins host Josh Helmholdt to talk about what LSU is getting in Smith and break down the entire LSU 2021 recruiting class.
Rundown
1:07 - LSU's rollercoaster year
4:05 - Impact of allegations on LSU recruiting
7:04 - LSU loses two commits to Alabama
8:41 - How LSU landed 2021's No. 1 prospect
11:13 - What makes Maason Smith unique
14:49 - Who is still left for LSU's 2021 class?
18:39 - Recruiting 101: Signing Day hypocrisy
