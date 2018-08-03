Arkansas continued its run of success on the recruiting trail over the past few weeks with the commitment of Enoch Jackson on Friday afternoon. He became the 17th commitment in the Razorbacks’ class and a crucial piece in the renovation going on along the defensive front in head coach Chad Morris’ first full turn at signing a recruiting class. Jackson is the sixth commitment to Arkansas from Texas, won the defensive line MVP award at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas and was a popular name in recruiting this summer. His final decision came down to a Top 3 that also included Clemson and Texas Tech.

WHAT HIS COMMITMENT MEANS FOR ARKANSAS

Jackson won the camp Rivals Camp MVP award because of his unique quickness and agility for a player of his size. Even though he is a bit shorter than prospects that are traditionally ranked higher at his position, he is likely more bursty and elusive than those very same players. He is a clear pass-rushing three-technique on the inside that is judicious and lethal with his spin move, but otherwise finds frequent success with his rip to the inside thanks to natural leverage advantage. When considering a future in which Jackson is lined-up alongside fellow defensive tackle commit and Texas import Carl Williams, he’ll benefit from the likelihood of Williams drawing most of the double-teams inside and taking guards one-on-one, where he’ll often have the advantage. Jackson’s ability to shed blockers coupled with his closing speed make him a valuable asset in run defense as well, and he will give Arkansas a dynamic player up front defensively.

WHO IT HURTS

Even though Tech has been far more successful recruiting defensive linemen in this class than in years’ past, the Red Raiders are still in a position of needing all the help they can get in that department - particularly on the inside. Jackson would have been a perfect fit for Tech - which is still without a defensive tackle commitment in 2019 - with the program’s history of putting up big numbers on offense and forcing opponents to try and keep pace. The flirtation with Clemson never really clicked as much as Jackson seemed to threaten, and even though he’s a top talent, the Tigers aren’t likely to feel the sting of missing out on him as hard as either Tech or Arkansas would have.

OTHER IMPLICATIONS